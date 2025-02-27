© 2025 WVAS
ASU celebrated alum Tyrone Anderson

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 27, 2025

Tyrone Anderson, a 1969 graduate of Alabama State University, made history in 1972 as one of the first three Black men to be hired by the Alabama Department of Public Safety as State Troopers. Anderson along with Elbert Dawson and Leon Hampton, joined shortly after the Civil Rights Movement.

Anderson served for 30 years eventually earning the rank of Captain and became Alabama’s top criminal investigator. During Black History Month, Anderson and his fellow trailblazing troopers are honored for their transformative contributions to law enforcement and their unwavering legacy in breaking barriers.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
