ASU celebrated alum Tyrone Anderson

Tyrone Anderson, a 1969 graduate of Alabama State University, made history in 1972 as one of the first three Black men to be hired by the Alabama Department of Public Safety as State Troopers. Anderson along with Elbert Dawson and Leon Hampton, joined shortly after the Civil Rights Movement.

Anderson served for 30 years eventually earning the rank of Captain and became Alabama’s top criminal investigator. During Black History Month, Anderson and his fellow trailblazing troopers are honored for their transformative contributions to law enforcement and their unwavering legacy in breaking barriers.