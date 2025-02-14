Governor Kay Ivey Thursday afternoon signed Senate Bill 79, the “What is a Woman?” bill. Bill sponsors Senator April Weaver and Representative Susan Dubose joined Governor Ivey in her office as she made it official with her signature.

The governor also issued the following comment:

“If the Good Lord made you a boy, you’re a boy. And if He made you a girl, you’re a girl. In Alabama, we believe there are two genders: Male and female. There is nothing complicated or controversial about it. Today, I was proud to officially answer the question “What is a Woman?” with my signature on Senate Bill 79. It did not take a biologist to figure it out. Thank you, Senator April Weaver and Representative Susan Dubose for your work on this.” – Governor Kay Ivey

