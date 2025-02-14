A bill that would establish legislative oversight of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has cleared a House committee. This, in response to the State's parole rate dropping from 53-percent in 2018 to a record low of just eight percent in 2023.

The "Criminal Justice Policy Development Council, sponsored by Tuscaloosa Representative Chris England, would be tasked with overseeing policies and standards prison inmates must meet in order to qualify for parole. The bill advanced to the full House for consideration