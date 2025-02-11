© 2025 WVAS
MPD investigating motel room shooting

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published February 11, 2025 at 7:18 AM EST

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers along with the Montgomery Police Department (MPD) is requesting information that may lead to the identity/location of the person(s) responsible for a murder.

The offense occurred on Saturday, February 1, 2025, in the 1200 block of Eastern Blvd. The victim was staying inside a motel room when he was shot and killed. Any assistance in this matter would be greatly appreciated, please notify the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2532.

If you have any information regarding this murder investigation, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP, using our text-to-tip feature by texting the keyword 215stop to 738477 or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!
If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.
