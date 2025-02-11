MPD investigating motel room shooting

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers along with the Montgomery Police Department (MPD) is requesting information that may lead to the identity/location of the person(s) responsible for a murder.

The offense occurred on Saturday, February 1, 2025, in the 1200 block of Eastern Blvd. The victim was staying inside a motel room when he was shot and killed. Any assistance in this matter would be greatly appreciated, please notify the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2532.

If you have any information regarding this murder investigation, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP, using our text-to-tip feature by texting the keyword 215stop to 738477 or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.

