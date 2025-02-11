ASU's President is Black History Month Speaker at Montgomery’s Historic First Congregational Church

By Kenneth Mullinax/ASU

The 15th President of The Alabama State University, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., will serve as the Black History Month program speaker for the Laymen’s Fellowship of the First Congregational Church in Montgomery. Alabama. The event will be held on Sunday, February 16 at 3 p.m. at the church, which is steeped in the history of the modern Civil Rights Movement.

First Congregational Church is located at 638 High Street.

The pastor of the church, Rev. Rodtric T. Robinson, shared that the theme of this year’s program is Celebrating the Legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Alabama.

"Our theme will pay tribute to the pivotal role these HBCUs play in shaping Black excellence and leadership, and President Ross's remarks will highlight the legacy and contributions of these schools," Rev. Robinson stated.

He explained that in recognition of the impact that Alabama's HBCUs have on the state, all Alabama HBCU presidents will be honored at the event.

"In addition to the remarks of ASU's esteemed president, attendees will also be treated to a special performance by the renowned Tuskegee University Choir, as Montgomery's First Congregational Church continues to serve as a vital gathering place that honors the past, celebrates the present, and inspires the future of Black leadership and education in Alabama," said Rev. Robinson.

