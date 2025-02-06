© 2025 WVAS
New leadership in Alabama Senate

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:27 AM EST

The Alabama Senate elected a new leader on the first day of the 2025 legislative session on Tuesday. Senators voted 33-0 to confirm Sen. Garlan Gudger from Cullman, Alabama, as the new Senate president pro tempore.

In his acceptance speech, Gudger said that the Senate was likely to “mirror” the federal government’s immigration policies by considering bills that would target undocumented immigrants who have arrest warrants or who are charged with crimes.

Gudger was elected to the Senate in 2018 and reelected in 2022. Gudger emphasized that he would work with the Senate’s Democratic minority in his new role.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
