New leadership in Alabama Senate

The Alabama Senate elected a new leader on the first day of the 2025 legislative session on Tuesday. Senators voted 33-0 to confirm Sen. Garlan Gudger from Cullman, Alabama, as the new Senate president pro tempore.

In his acceptance speech, Gudger said that the Senate was likely to “mirror” the federal government’s immigration policies by considering bills that would target undocumented immigrants who have arrest warrants or who are charged with crimes.

Gudger was elected to the Senate in 2018 and reelected in 2022. Gudger emphasized that he would work with the Senate’s Democratic minority in his new role.

