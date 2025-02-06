© 2025 WVAS
Crime Report Feb. 5

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:35 AM EST

Montgomery Man Prison Sentence

Acting United States Attorney Kevin Davidson announced 49-year-old Cleveland Dewayne Chambers from Montgomery, Alabama, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing child sexual abuse material. The judge sentenced Chambers in January, in addition to the 20 years, he will also have seven years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Chambers was implicated after a child exploitation investigation in Pennsylvania led authorities to him. Between March and July 2022, he directed a woman in St. Louis, Missouri, to create sexually explicit images and videos of her two-year-old child, which he then shared with others.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation. Investigators included the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and local law enforcement.

Execution Date Set

Alabama death row inmate Demetrius Frazier is still on scheduled to be executed tomorrow night at Holman Prison in Atmore. It comes after his attorneys failed in multiple attempts to have the execution blocked, arguing the method of nitrogen hypoxia is a violation of the Constitution's ban against cruel and unusual punishment.

The 52-year-old Frazier was convicted of the 1991 rape and shooting death of a Birmingham woman. He was also found guilty in the shooting death of a 14-year old girl in his home state of Michigan.
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
