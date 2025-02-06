ASU Endowment Fund

The children of the late Warren L. Davis, III, and Dr. Tyna D. Davis, both Alabama State University alumni, have created a lasting legacy to honor their parents.

The Warren L. Davis, III and Dr. Tyna D. Davis Endowed Scholarship aims to support ASU students with a focus on academic excellence and financial need. Dr. Tyna Davis explains the scholarship will be available to undergraduate students majoring in mathematics or science, with preference given to those with the greatest financial need.

The scholarship is "endowed," meaning the donated funds will grow over time, with a portion of the returns awarded annually. Dr. Wartyna Davis and Dr. Warren L. Davis, IV, established the scholarship to continue their parents' legacy. For more information, you may visit -alasu.edu/giving.

