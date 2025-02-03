Tax preparer gets prison sentence

This week a federal court has sentenced 50-year-old Cynthia Lee Price from Cape Coral, Florida, to 24 months in prison for filing false tax returns.

Price, who worked at No Limit Tax Pro in Montgomery, Alabama, admitted to preparing fraudulent tax returns for herself and others from 2017 to 2022, resulting in illegal refunds. Price falsified her own 2021 tax return and also inflated a client’s charitable contributions to increase their refund. The total loss to the IRS from her actions was over $532,000.

After serving her prison sentence, Price will be on supervised release for one year and will pay a $15,000 fine along with restitution to the IRS.