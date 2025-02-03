© 2025 WVAS
Tax preparer gets prison sentence

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 3, 2025 at 3:50 PM EST

This week a federal court has sentenced 50-year-old Cynthia Lee Price from Cape Coral, Florida, to 24 months in prison for filing false tax returns.

Price, who worked at No Limit Tax Pro in Montgomery, Alabama, admitted to preparing fraudulent tax returns for herself and others from 2017 to 2022, resulting in illegal refunds. Price falsified her own 2021 tax return and also inflated a client’s charitable contributions to increase their refund. The total loss to the IRS from her actions was over $532,000.

After serving her prison sentence, Price will be on supervised release for one year and will pay a $15,000 fine along with restitution to the IRS.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
