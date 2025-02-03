Reward money increases for child shooting

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in a shooting that injured a child in Montgomery. Police say the shooting happened early Wednesday morning at a building on Raintree Drive leaving a child seriously hurt.

Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell and County Commissioner Carmen Moore-Zeigler have each contributed $2,500 to the current $5,000 reward, bringing the total to $10,000. Police Chief Jim Graboys is urging the suspects to turn themselves in, warning that they will live in constant fear of being caught if they don't.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Police immediately or reach out to CrimeStoppers through our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.