© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
February is Black History Month!

Reward money increases for child shooting

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 3, 2025 at 3:48 PM EST

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in a shooting that injured a child in Montgomery. Police say the shooting happened early Wednesday morning at a building on Raintree Drive leaving a child seriously hurt.

Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell and County Commissioner Carmen Moore-Zeigler have each contributed $2,500 to the current $5,000 reward, bringing the total to $10,000. Police Chief Jim Graboys is urging the suspects to turn themselves in, warning that they will live in constant fear of being caught if they don't.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Police immediately or reach out to CrimeStoppers through our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan