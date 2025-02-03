New warehousing plant comes to Montgomery

British-based Diageo North America has announced plans to invest 415-million dollars to build a new manufacturing and warehousing plant in Montgomery.

The 300-thousand square foot facility is expected to create an estimated 750-jobs during the construction phase. Once completed, the company has also vowed to hire about 100 workers.

The upscale manufacturer of spirits is the parent company behind such global brands as Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Smirnoff and Baileys. Construction is set for completion in the second half of 2025.