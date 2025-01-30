Crime Report- Jan. 30

10th Worker Pleads Guilty

A tenth Walker County Jail worker has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the death of inmate Tony Mitchell in 2023.

Court records show Benjamin Daniel Shoemaker reached a deal with prosecutors that could involve a life in prison sentence, a $250,000 fine and supervised release of not more than five years after he completes his sentence. A coroner's report classified Mitchell's death as a homicide, after it was determined that he died of hypothermia.

Suspect Status Hearing

The man who's accused of killing Aniah Blanchard in 2019 is due in court this week. A status hearing for Ibraheem Yazeed is set for Thursday, January 30th.

He's charged with capital murder and kidnapping in the shooting death of the 19-year-old college student whose body was found in Macon County. A date for the actual trial has not yet been announced, but it's expected to be in the spring.