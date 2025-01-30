Business License Renewal Deadline Extended to February 21st

MONTGOMERY, Alabama – As announced at the latest City Council meeting, the City of Montgomery has extended the deadline for business license renewals by three weeks, until February 21st, 2025, without penalty.

The City of Montgomery’s License and Revenue Division is currently in the process of changing business license software and systems to meet the advancing technological needs of its valued business community.

Due to this technological update, however, the usual “Code” and Type of License” fields were not pre-printed on the business license renewal forms that have been sent out.

Business owners looking to renew their business licenses for 2025 should contact the License and Revenue Division to receive assistance in calculating the amount of your license and to update business activity codes.

“We are having the staff we have on board right now working in shifts and working overtime to make calls and return calls as quickly as we can in order to best serve our business community,” said Betty Beville, Chief Financial Officer for the City of Montgomery.

For more information, the public is encouraged to visit https://www.montgomeryal.gov/work/business-resources/license-and-revenue.

“I am getting those emails and calls as well, and we are working as hard as we can to address them as quickly as we can,” Beville exclaimed.

Business owners have until February 21st to renew business licenses, without penalty, but are reminded that all City of Montgomery tax accounts MUST be current and paid in full before a business license renewal will be issued.