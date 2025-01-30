© 2025 WVAS
Happy New Year!

Business License Renewal Deadline Extended to February 21st

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published January 30, 2025 at 12:35 PM EST

MONTGOMERY, Alabama – As announced at the latest City Council meeting, the City of Montgomery has extended the deadline for business license renewals by three weeks, until February 21st, 2025, without penalty.

The City of Montgomery’s License and Revenue Division is currently in the process of changing business license software and systems to meet the advancing technological needs of its valued business community.

Due to this technological update, however, the usual “Code” and Type of License” fields were not pre-printed on the business license renewal forms that have been sent out.

Business owners looking to renew their business licenses for 2025 should contact the License and Revenue Division to receive assistance in calculating the amount of your license and to update business activity codes.

“We are having the staff we have on board right now working in shifts and working overtime to make calls and return calls as quickly as we can in order to best serve our business community,” said Betty Beville, Chief Financial Officer for the City of Montgomery.

For more information, the public is encouraged to visit https://www.montgomeryal.gov/work/business-resources/license-and-revenue.

“I am getting those emails and calls as well, and we are working as hard as we can to address them as quickly as we can,” Beville exclaimed.

Business owners have until February 21st to renew business licenses, without penalty, but are reminded that all City of Montgomery tax accounts MUST be current and paid in full before a business license renewal will be issued.
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.
