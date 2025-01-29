U.S. Air Force reverses decision

Newly confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reversed a recent U.S. Airforce DEI decision regarding the history of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Hegseth posted a statement on social media Sunday, after receiving criticism from both Alabama Republican Senator Katie Britt and Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell. It comes in response to the Air Force announcing last week, that videos of the first Black pilots to fly combat missions during World War Two, would be removed from the military's basic training curriculum.

The move was taken in order to comply with President Trump's executive order eliminating all DEI programs and initiatives within the federal government.