Happy New Year!

U.S. Air Force reverses decision

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 29, 2025 at 12:40 PM EST

Newly confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reversed a recent U.S. Airforce DEI decision regarding the history of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Hegseth posted a statement on social media Sunday, after receiving criticism from both Alabama Republican Senator Katie Britt and Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell. It comes in response to the Air Force announcing last week, that videos of the first Black pilots to fly combat missions during World War Two, would be removed from the military's basic training curriculum.

The move was taken in order to comply with President Trump's executive order eliminating all DEI programs and initiatives within the federal government.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
