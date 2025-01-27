WVAS Spotlight is Alabama State University and NASA, alumnus Larry K. Mack has been appointed as the Director of Human Capital within NASA’s Office of the Chief Human Capital Officer.

This position oversees NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, Mississippi’s Stennis Space Center, and the Shared Services Center.

Mack earned his bachelor's degree in political science in 1993, his master's degree in human resources development from Bowie State University. Mack serves as the president of the ASU National Alumni Association's Rocket City Chapter in Huntsville.

In his new role at NASA, Mack will be responsible for leading efforts in strategic workforce planning, talent acquisition, employee development, and advising top executives on key human resource matters.

