© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy New Year!

WVAS Spotlight

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 27, 2025 at 12:33 PM EST

WVAS Spotlight is Alabama State University and NASA, alumnus Larry K. Mack has been appointed as the Director of Human Capital within NASA’s Office of the Chief Human Capital Officer.

This position oversees NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, Mississippi’s Stennis Space Center, and the Shared Services Center.
Mack earned his bachelor's degree in political science in 1993, his master's degree in human resources development from Bowie State University. Mack serves as the president of the ASU National Alumni Association's Rocket City Chapter in Huntsville.

In his new role at NASA, Mack will be responsible for leading efforts in strategic workforce planning, talent acquisition, employee development, and advising top executives on key human resource matters.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan