© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy New Year!

Alabama Legislative session

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 27, 2025 at 11:19 AM EST

When the Alabama legislature reconvenes in less than two weeks, school funding is expected to top the agenda.

Alabama Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter said Thursday, lawmakers could consider three bills that would change the funding formula for public schools from one that is based on student attendance to another that takes into account student needs such as poverty levels, English learners and special education.

A hybrid formula would keep the current method but increase funding based on student needs. The regular session of the Alabama legislature starts on February 4th.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan