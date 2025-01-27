Alabama Legislative session

When the Alabama legislature reconvenes in less than two weeks, school funding is expected to top the agenda.

Alabama Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter said Thursday, lawmakers could consider three bills that would change the funding formula for public schools from one that is based on student attendance to another that takes into account student needs such as poverty levels, English learners and special education.

A hybrid formula would keep the current method but increase funding based on student needs. The regular session of the Alabama legislature starts on February 4th.