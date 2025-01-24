© 2025 WVAS
Happy New Year!

Warming trend in Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 24, 2025 at 8:59 AM EST

A major storm blanketed heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain across the southern United States on Wednesday, from Texas through the Deep South, down into Florida and to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, snow and sleet made for accumulating ice in major cities such as New Orleans, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Florida.

In Alabama, the weight of the snow collapsed the dome of the Mobile Civic Center, which was being demolished to make way for a new entertainment facility.

A forecaster from the National Weather Service in Birmingham reports a slight warming trend will bring rain showers over the next few days in Central Alabama. At least eight deaths were attributed to the storm as dangerous below-freezing temperatures with even colder wind chills settled in.

The icy conditions plagued drivers in Georgia, where troopers responded to more than 1,000 calls for help.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
