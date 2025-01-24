© 2025 WVAS
Happy New Year!

Crime Report Jan 24.

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 24, 2025 at 8:48 AM EST

Double-Murder Suicide

The family members found dead in a burning home in Madison County earlier this month are reportedly the victims of a double-murder-suicide.

Authorities say Marie Celestine shot and killed Harold and Meliyah Celestine before turning the gun on herself. The scene unfolded on January 7th, and authorities confirmed their causes of death through autopsies. The family members were found inside their Monrovia home after the fire.

Suspect in Custody

The man who's accused of killing a retired Troy University professor is due to appear in court. A bond hearing is set for Friday, January 24th, for 55-year-old George Rice.

He's accused of striking 79-year-old Dr. Marcus Gaddis along Honeysuckle Road in Dothan and then fleeing the scene. Rice is in the Houston County Jail.
