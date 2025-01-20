DEI Lawsuit

University professors and students in Alabama have filed a lawsuit challenging a new state law that bans diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at universities and restricts how race and gender can be discussed in classrooms.

The lawsuit claims the law violates the First Amendment by limiting free speech and is discriminatory against Black students by targeting race-related topics and limiting programs that support them.

The lawsuit, filed by the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the ACLU of Alabama, asks a federal judge to block the law, which took effect in October. Supporters of the law argue that DEI programs promote division, while opponents say it undermines efforts to support underrepresented groups.

The law prohibits programs based on race, gender, or sexual orientation and bans teaching “divisive concepts” such as assigning guilt based on race. University professors have reported being pressured to cancel or alter courses to comply with the law. “The governor stands behind this legislation and its intent,” Ivey spokesperson Gina Maiola wrote in a text message to The Associated Press.

The lawsuit names Governor Kay Ivey and university officials as defendants, and universities have since restructured or closed their DEI offices.

