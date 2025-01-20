© 2025 WVAS
Happy New Year!

DEI Lawsuit

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 20, 2025 at 11:37 AM EST

University professors and students in Alabama have filed a lawsuit challenging a new state law that bans diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at universities and restricts how race and gender can be discussed in classrooms.

The lawsuit claims the law violates the First Amendment by limiting free speech and is discriminatory against Black students by targeting race-related topics and limiting programs that support them.

The lawsuit, filed by the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the ACLU of Alabama, asks a federal judge to block the law, which took effect in October. Supporters of the law argue that DEI programs promote division, while opponents say it undermines efforts to support underrepresented groups.

The law prohibits programs based on race, gender, or sexual orientation and bans teaching “divisive concepts” such as assigning guilt based on race. University professors have reported being pressured to cancel or alter courses to comply with the law. “The governor stands behind this legislation and its intent,” Ivey spokesperson Gina Maiola wrote in a text message to The Associated Press.

The lawsuit names Governor Kay Ivey and university officials as defendants, and universities have since restructured or closed their DEI offices.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
