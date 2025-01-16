Alabama respiratory rates

The state of Alabama has been listed among six states with the highest levels of influenza in the U.S.

According to a report released by the CDC Monday, most of the country is currently experiencing elevated levels of respiratory illness, but Alabama is included among several states categorized as hot spots with "very high' ratings in terms of COVID, RSV and the flu. Dr. Wes Stubblefied is with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The CDC attributes part of the rise in respiratory illnesses to a lack of updated vaccines for many Americans.