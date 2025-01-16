© 2025 WVAS
Happy New Year!

Alabama respiratory rates

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:27 PM EST

The state of Alabama has been listed among six states with the highest levels of influenza in the U.S.

According to a report released by the CDC Monday, most of the country is currently experiencing elevated levels of respiratory illness, but Alabama is included among several states categorized as hot spots with "very high' ratings in terms of COVID, RSV and the flu. Dr. Wes Stubblefied is with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The CDC attributes part of the rise in respiratory illnesses to a lack of updated vaccines for many Americans.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
