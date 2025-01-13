MPD conducts homicide investigation for Zelda road shooting

On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at about 12:30 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road in reference to a subject shot.

Rodriquez Harris Jr., 24, of Montgomery, was located who sustained a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced deceased. MPD is conducting a Homicide Investigation. There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.