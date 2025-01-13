© 2025 WVAS
Alabama AG supports new proposal

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 13, 2025 at 12:56 PM EST

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined 20 other Republican AG's across the country, in pledging their support for President Donald Trump's proposed immigration policies.

On Wednesday, Marshall signed onto a joint statement saying Republican Attorneys General will work with President Trump to secure the border, end failed Biden Administration immigration policies and affect the largest deportation in U.S. history.

Marshall also said he and his colleagues will push to uphold the new immigration policies in court if necessary.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
