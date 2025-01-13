Alabama AG supports new proposal
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined 20 other Republican AG's across the country, in pledging their support for President Donald Trump's proposed immigration policies.
On Wednesday, Marshall signed onto a joint statement saying Republican Attorneys General will work with President Trump to secure the border, end failed Biden Administration immigration policies and affect the largest deportation in U.S. history.
Marshall also said he and his colleagues will push to uphold the new immigration policies in court if necessary.