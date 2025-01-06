Teen crimes and homicides

Teen Charged with Capital Murder

Montgomery Police have charged 19-year-old Bakeith Jackson, Jr., 19, with two counts of Capital Murder and three counts of Attempted Murder.

Jackson was identified as the suspect in the October 23rd shooting death of 22-year-old Eldren Wright. He was taken into custody on January 4, 2025, by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Bessemer Teen Killed

An investigation is underway in Bessemer where a young teenager was shot and killed.

Thirteen-year-old Allen Thomas was inside a home when shots pierced through the walls.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

