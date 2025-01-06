© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy New Year!

Teen crimes and homicides

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 6, 2025 at 8:16 PM EST

Teen Charged with Capital Murder

Montgomery Police have charged 19-year-old Bakeith Jackson, Jr., 19, with two counts of Capital Murder and three counts of Attempted Murder.

Jackson was identified as the suspect in the October 23rd shooting death of 22-year-old Eldren Wright. He was taken into custody on January 4, 2025, by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Bessemer Teen Killed

An investigation is underway in Bessemer where a young teenager was shot and killed.

Thirteen-year-old Allen Thomas was inside a home when shots pierced through the walls.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan