UA student killed in New Orleans attack

One of the 15-victims killed in the mass terrorist attack in New Orleans early Wednesday morning, was a University of Alabama student.

That word from the father of Kareem Badawi, who confirmed in a Facebook post yesterday, that his son was killed by a man who rammed his pickup truck into a crowd of New Years Eve revelers on Bourbon Street. Badawi's death was also confirmed by University of Alabama president Stewart Bell, who issued a statement saying "I grieve alongside family and friends of Kareem in their heartbreaking loss."