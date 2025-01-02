© 2025 WVAS
UA student killed in New Orleans attack

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 2, 2025 at 1:55 PM EST

One of the 15-victims killed in the mass terrorist attack in New Orleans early Wednesday morning, was a University of Alabama student.

That word from the father of Kareem Badawi, who confirmed in a Facebook post yesterday, that his son was killed by a man who rammed his pickup truck into a crowd of New Years Eve revelers on Bourbon Street. Badawi's death was also confirmed by University of Alabama president Stewart Bell, who issued a statement saying "I grieve alongside family and friends of Kareem in their heartbreaking loss."
