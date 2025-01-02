© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy New Year!

Marshall denies gubernatorial race

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 2, 2025 at 1:07 PM EST

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is putting to rest rumors about him running for governor in 2026. In a statement released Tuesday, the two-term AG said he reached the decision not to run, after having lengthy discussions with his wife over the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Marshall, who has joined other Republican Attorneys General across the country in filing legal challenges to a number of Biden Administration policies, said he has not ruled out seeking other political offices, should the opportunities be offered.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan