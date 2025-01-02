Marshall denies gubernatorial race
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is putting to rest rumors about him running for governor in 2026. In a statement released Tuesday, the two-term AG said he reached the decision not to run, after having lengthy discussions with his wife over the Thanksgiving holiday period.
Marshall, who has joined other Republican Attorneys General across the country in filing legal challenges to a number of Biden Administration policies, said he has not ruled out seeking other political offices, should the opportunities be offered.