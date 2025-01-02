Legislative update- Jan. 2

New Laws

January 1st marked the first day several new laws went into effect in the state of Alabama. They include Senate Bill 291, which will require local elected officials, including Mayors and city council members, to undergo civics training during each year of their terms.

And starting today, Alabama families can apply for funding through the CHOOSE Act, which provides up to 7-thousand dollars to help pay for their students to attend private schools.

New Registration Fee

A bill pre-filed ahead of the start of the regular session of the Alabama legislature next month, would charge an additional 5-dollar fee for yearly vehicle registration.

The bill, sponsored by State Senator Linda Coleman-Madison of Birmingham, would be matched by the federal government to generate a projected 26-million dollars a year for transportation projects.

Coleman-Madison said the additional funds could be used to purchase new mass transit buses for residents in rural areas of the state.

