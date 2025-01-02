Carter funeral plans

Former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral plans are set. Services will begin January 4th in Plains, Georgia ending with Carter Lying in Repose at the Carter Presidential Center. Then, the former President will lie in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, on Tuesday, January 7th.

That will be open to the public after Congress pays their respects. After the Lying in State concludes, there will be a service at Washington National Cathedral on January 9th.

Carter's remains will then be transported back to Plains on the same day. Once back in his hometown, there will be a public motorcade route and private funeral service.