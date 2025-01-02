© 2025 WVAS
Happy New Year!

Carter funeral plans

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 2, 2025 at 1:10 PM EST

Former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral plans are set. Services will begin January 4th in Plains, Georgia ending with Carter Lying in Repose at the Carter Presidential Center. Then, the former President will lie in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, on Tuesday, January 7th.

That will be open to the public after Congress pays their respects. After the Lying in State concludes, there will be a service at Washington National Cathedral on January 9th.

Carter's remains will then be transported back to Plains on the same day. Once back in his hometown, there will be a public motorcade route and private funeral service.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
