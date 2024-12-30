Alabama Crime Update

Alabama Leads Executions

Alabama leads the U.S. in executions in 2024. Six inmates were put to death in the state this year. That figure includes the first inmate to die by nitrogen gas in the country.

Former Officials Lawsuit

The former police chief of Mobile is suing several city officials, including the mayor, alleging slander and libel.

Paul Prine says a city report tarnished his reputation. It alleged excessive force and discrimination by his officers. Prine was fired in April, shortly after the report was released.

ALEA Investigates Deadly Accident

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in Dale County.

It happened the day after Christmas on Alabama 27, just south of Ozark. Seventy-three-year-old Willie Jones was walking in the road when he was hit by an oncoming car. He died at the scene. It's not yet known if the driver will face charges.

Leading Employers

The Alabama Department of Labor is revealing the top employers for November. They're Taco Bell and Walmart, to name a few.

Nearly 80-thousand job ads were posted last month, with most of them in Birmingham. The state's unemployment rate grew by point-four percent in November to three-point-one.

Shoplifting Suspect

The Prattville Police Department is looking for a shoplifter. The woman took over 500 dollars in merchandise from Belk on December 3rd.

PPD says she was seen getting into the passenger side of a Toyota Camry. It also shared surveillance footage of the woman, who was wearing a spider-web beanie. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

