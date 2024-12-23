© 2024 WVAS
Montgomery Youth Detention Center employees under investigation for sexual assault allegations

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 23, 2024 at 10:15 PM EST

A federal investigation is underway into the actions of two employees at the Montgomery Youth Detention Facility, where they are accused of allegedly sexually assaulting two minors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now involved, with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirming the probe centers around potential civil rights violations.

The accused individuals, Kentavious Miller and 35-year-old Labradford Jamell Armistead, are facing a series of charges related to the alleged assaults.
During a press conference on Monday, Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham expressed his deep concern over the allegations, stating that both he and his staff were "upset" by the situation. “We are not going to sugarcoat this.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is working closely with federal authorities to investigate the case, and is asking anyone with information to contact them at (334) 832-4980.
