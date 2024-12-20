UPDATE- Tuskegee Police Story

In an update and correction of a December 7, 2024, story, it has been clarified that a Tuskegee police officer, Tommy Cheatham, is being cleared of any criminal charges.

WSFA reports Cheatham was previously charged in December of 2023 for possessing a firearm with an altered ID in Montgomery County.

However, that case was dismissed this week. Additionally, a theft charge filed against him earlier in the spring was also dismissed.

The reasons for the dismissal of both cases remain unclear. Following his initial arrest, Cheatham was placed on administrative leave, but no further actions will be taken against him at this time.

