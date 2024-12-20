© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Live Streaming is back up!

UPDATE- Tuskegee Police Story

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 20, 2024 at 1:34 PM EST

In an update and correction of a December 7, 2024, story, it has been clarified that a Tuskegee police officer, Tommy Cheatham, is being cleared of any criminal charges.

WSFA reports Cheatham was previously charged in December of 2023 for possessing a firearm with an altered ID in Montgomery County.

However, that case was dismissed this week. Additionally, a theft charge filed against him earlier in the spring was also dismissed.

The reasons for the dismissal of both cases remain unclear. Following his initial arrest, Cheatham was placed on administrative leave, but no further actions will be taken against him at this time.
 
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan