Taxing overtime in Alabama

There are talks of taxing overtime hours in Alabama again. It was just last year a law passed by state lawmakers eliminated state income tax once an employee hits overtime hours.

Decatur Senator Arthur Orr says lawmakers may need to reconsider bringing back a five-percent tax because it has affected the budget to the tune of 230-million-dollars. Huntsville representative

Anthony Daniels says spending has exceeded that tax because 43-thousand additional employees have been hired since the law went into effect.