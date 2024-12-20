© 2024 WVAS
Taxing overtime in Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 20, 2024 at 1:52 PM EST

There are talks of taxing overtime hours in Alabama again. It was just last year a law passed by state lawmakers eliminated state income tax once an employee hits overtime hours.

Decatur Senator Arthur Orr says lawmakers may need to reconsider bringing back a five-percent tax because it has affected the budget to the tune of 230-million-dollars. Huntsville representative

Anthony Daniels says spending has exceeded that tax because 43-thousand additional employees have been hired since the law went into effect.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows.
