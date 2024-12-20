Porch Piracy Bill

Al.com is reporting Alabama Senator April Weaver is sponsoring a bill aimed at combating "porch piracy." The proposed legislation would expand current theft laws to include the theft of mail or packages intended for someone else, with penalties up to 20 years in prison.

Weaver, in a press release said “The Grinches among us are still trying to steal Christmas, but perhaps a 20-year prison sentence in Alabama will give their hearts plenty of time to grow three sizes,” The U.S. Postal Service has recommended larger mailboxes in an effort to prevent package theft.

Currently, Alabama’s theft laws are based on the value of stolen items, with penalties depending on the amount. Other states like Florida, Georgia, and Texas also have laws targeting porch piracy.