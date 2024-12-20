© 2024 WVAS
Porch Piracy Bill

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 20, 2024 at 1:08 PM EST

Al.com is reporting Alabama Senator April Weaver is sponsoring a bill aimed at combating "porch piracy." The proposed legislation would expand current theft laws to include the theft of mail or packages intended for someone else, with penalties up to 20 years in prison.

Weaver, in a press release said “The Grinches among us are still trying to steal Christmas, but perhaps a 20-year prison sentence in Alabama will give their hearts plenty of time to grow three sizes,” The U.S. Postal Service has recommended larger mailboxes in an effort to prevent package theft.

Currently, Alabama’s theft laws are based on the value of stolen items, with penalties depending on the amount. Other states like Florida, Georgia, and Texas also have laws targeting porch piracy.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
