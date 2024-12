Auburn is mourning the tragic death of its longtime football chaplain. Reverend Chette Williams died on Sunday in an accident on Lake Martin.

Authorities say he fell off a dock while attempting to get into a boat at Kowaling Restaurant. Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says Williams’ body was recovered about an hour later.

The former Auburn linebacker was in his 26th year as the football team's chaplain. He was 61-years-old.