Nikki Giovanni dies at 81

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 12, 2024 at 5:44 PM EST

Nikki Giovanni, the poet, author, educator and public speaker who went from borrowing money to releasing her first book to spending decades as a literary celebrity, has died. She was 81.

According to a statement from a friend, Giovanni, died Monday with her lifelong partner, Virginia Fowler, by her side. Jonathan “JP Da Poet” Peterson, a spoken word artist living in Montgomery recalls meeting the “Princess of Black Poetry. Poetry collections such as “Black Judgement” and “Black Feeling Black Talk” sold thousands of copies.

In poetry, prose and the spoken word, she told her story, championing the Black Power movement and paying tribute to heroes like Nina Simone and Angela Davis.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
