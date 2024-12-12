Legislative and political update Dec. 12

Public Education Funding

Alabama lawmakers are eyeing an overhaul to the state’s method of funding public schools and heard details Monday about possible new formulas for allocating money to schools.

Lawmakers have no plans to increase taxes but are looking to revamp the formula that divvies out state funds. A panel of lawmakers heard information about three possible funding models. The formulas would allocate a base per-student amount and then provide extra dollars based on student needs.

Alabama is the latest state to consider a change to school funding formulas. Mississippi changed its formula earlier year. Tennessee changed its formula in 2022.

Bellwether, a nonpartisan research, and policy organization, presented information to lawmakers on three possible funding formulas. Each formula includes a base amount and weighted funding for six student groups: low-income students, students with disabilities, students learning English, gifted students, rural students and charter school students.

The legislative session begins Feb. 4.

SNAP Benefits Security

The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced plans to increase security for thousands of EBT card users, who had their benefits stolen last month.

In response to an estimated 14,000 SNAP benefit recipients who reported falling victim to scams, the state DHR said it will convert all EBT cards to have chips, which will increase security. However, those new cards will not be available until early 2025.

Holiday Scams

The FBI and AARP hosted a joint meeting Monday, aimed at helping the elderly guard against possible scams. At an information session in Birmingham, both organizations presented a number of fake scenarios scammers could use to steal money from unsuspecting victims during the holidays.

They include fake shopping websites, impersonations of government agencies, law enforcement agencies and even the IRS. Recently released FBI data shows nearly 30-percent of Americans have fallen victim to scams so-far in 2024.

Opioid Settlement

A mental health and substance abuse treatment center in Selma wants a portion of the state's opioid settlement funds. Rise & Recover is asking from $35,0000.

The center served nearly 300 clients last year. It provides services, like treatment, job training, education, and housing. Alabama received over 700-million dollars in settlements related to the opioid crisis.

