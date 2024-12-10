A clean diaper is essential for a healthy baby, yet 1 in 3 families struggle to afford this basic necessity, that’s according to the National Diaper Bank Network's Diaper Check 2023 report.

The Gift of Life Foundation based in Montgomery is making a difference by providing diapers and wipes to families in need and is collecting donations during its annual Operation Christmas Bottoms.

Mona Davis Marketing and Community Outreach Director says your donation can make a world of difference.

Davis says babies who are not changed frequently can face health risks like rashes and infections. Davis says you can drop off donations at the office located at 1348 Carmichael Way, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or you can order online and have the diapers sent to the office.

