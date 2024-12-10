© 2024 WVAS
Operation Christmas Bottoms

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 10, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST

A clean diaper is essential for a healthy baby, yet 1 in 3 families struggle to afford this basic necessity, that’s according to the National Diaper Bank Network's Diaper Check 2023 report.

The Gift of Life Foundation based in Montgomery is making a difference by providing diapers and wipes to families in need and is collecting donations during its annual Operation Christmas Bottoms.

Mona Davis Marketing and Community Outreach Director says your donation can make a world of difference.

Davis says babies who are not changed frequently can face health risks like rashes and infections. Davis says you can drop off donations at the office located at 1348 Carmichael Way, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or you can order online and have the diapers sent to the office.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
