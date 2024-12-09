© 2024 WVAS
Alabama State hosts fall graduation

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 9, 2024 at 4:43 PM EST

ASU Fall Commencement

Alabama State University’s Fall commencements have ended.

A number of ASU students receiving their degrees including Communications graduates Kayla Martin, DeShawn Wallace and Jasmine Snell.

The second commence ended a short time ago at the ASU Dunn Oliver Acadome.

ASU Students Rising Future Makers

In a related story, accolades are also in order for two ASU students, Calandrea Carter and Landon A. Hale for winning the AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase.

Carter and Hale are among 25 national winners. ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., commended the students for their work and achievement.
The program is in its 4th year.

Awardees received a $5,000 grant, a 5G-enabled tablet with one year of AT&T service, and access to professional workshop opportunities.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
