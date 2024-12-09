Alabama State hosts fall graduation

ASU Fall Commencement

Alabama State University’s Fall commencements have ended.

A number of ASU students receiving their degrees including Communications graduates Kayla Martin, DeShawn Wallace and Jasmine Snell.

The second commence ended a short time ago at the ASU Dunn Oliver Acadome.

ASU Students Rising Future Makers

In a related story, accolades are also in order for two ASU students, Calandrea Carter and Landon A. Hale for winning the AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase.

Carter and Hale are among 25 national winners. ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., commended the students for their work and achievement.

The program is in its 4th year.

Awardees received a $5,000 grant, a 5G-enabled tablet with one year of AT&T service, and access to professional workshop opportunities.