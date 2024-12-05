Crime Report- Dec. 5

Toddler Found Safe

A woman is behind bars in Mobile, accused of kidnapping a toddler. Fox 10 News reports that the two-year-old boy was with his grandmother Friday when she offered a ride to a stranger.

When the grandmother ran out of gas, she left the woman with the child, only to return to find them gone. Fortunately, the toddler was later found safe. Alexis Johnson, the 25-year-old suspect, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and theft of property.

Porch Pirates

Dothan police are reminding residents to be vigilant against porch pirates as the holiday season approaches. Nationwide, criminals stole nearly $12 billion worth of goods from doorsteps in 2023.

An official with the Dothan Police Department told WTVY that many thieves are simply looking to snatch up packages. He suggests using secure drop-off locations, as well as installing cameras, as effective measures to prevent theft.



STOP the Violence Walk

The City of Montgomery is hosting its annual STOP the Violence Walk this Saturday, December 7th, at 11 a.m. The walk will begin at Gibbs Village East, located at 1701 Terminal Drive.

The event is part of ongoing efforts by the city's Violence Prevention Department. Participants are encouraged to meet at the front of the rental office before the walk.

Madison County Shooting



Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Hazel Green. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that 20-year-old Jo'Miya Ann Wilson was found shot multiple times on the front porch of a home.

Investigators have taken a suspect into custody, although no formal charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Body of Missing Ohio Woman Found

The body of Vendula "Wendy" Rose, a woman from Ohio who went missing in October, has been found in Cleburne County.

Her remains were discovered by hunters in a tent near Cheaha State Park, in the area where her car had been located. Authorities say Rose, who may have been experiencing a mental health crisis, was last seen near the park.

Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Kia and Hyundai Theft Warning

The Birmingham Police Department has issued a warning to Kia and Hyundai owners, in a response to a rash of recent vehicle thefts. BPD said the rise in late model Hyundai's and Kia's can be attributed to vulnerabilities in security systems, which has prompted thieves to target Korean-made cars, trucks and SUV's.

They advise owners to add extra safety equipment, such as steering wheel locks, tracking devices and audible alarm systems as deterrents.

Dothan Lawsuit

A former employee and the city of Dothan are settling over a lawsuit. The city claims Stephanie Wingfield was fired in 2022 because she was negligent in her job, falsified documents and misrepresented herself.

She alleges it was because of racism. The settlement amount this week totaled around 100-thousand-dollars.