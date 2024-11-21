WVAS Crime Report- Nov. 21

Execution Set

Convicted Alabama death row inmate Carey Dale Grayson is scheduled to be executed on Thursday. He was sentenced in the 1996 kidnapping and murder of a female hitchhiker.

Forty-nine-year-old Grayson will be put to death by nitrogen hypoxia at Holman Prison in Atmore. It marks Alabama's sixth execution this year and its third by nitrogen gas.

Inmate Found Dead

An investigation is underway at the Limestone Correctional Facility in Alabama where an inmate was found dead. Sixty-two-year-old Steven Wayne Benton was serving a life sentence for manslaughter in Autauga County.

He was found dead in his cell on Sunday. The Department of Corrections is investigating.

Missing Montgomery Man

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 55-year-old Rodney Jerome Meriweather, who was last seen wearing black athletic shorts on Monday near Gibson Hills Drive in Montgomery. He may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Meriweather is described as standing 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 288 pounds. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Multiple Charges

Montgomery Police have charged 21-year-old Nicolas Harris with murder. Harris was identified as the suspect in the November 16th death of 21-year-old 27-year-old Jimiah Bailey.

Bailey was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The circumstances and cause of death were initially unknown but new evidence showed the cause of death to a gunshot wound.

On a separate incident, MPD also charged Nicolas Harris with first-degree assault. The incident took place on November 17, 2024, at about 11:35 a.m., in the 1300 block of South Holt Street.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide or assault investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

He was taken into custody on November 18, 2024. He is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

