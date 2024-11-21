Montgomery BOE elects new President

At its annual meeting on Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Education elected Arica Watkins-Smith as President of the Board and Pamela Portis as Vice President for the upcoming term.

Arica Watkins-Smith, who has served on the Board since 2018 and says “It is an honor to serve as President of the Montgomery County Board of Education.”

Pamela Portis, who has been a member of the Board since 2022, says “I am humbled and excited to have the trust of my colleagues to help guide the Board’s work in this new role,”

Smith and Portis will lead their first meeting as President and Vice President on December 10, 2024.

