Montgomery BOE elects new President

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 21, 2024 at 3:24 PM EST

At its annual meeting on Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Education elected Arica Watkins-Smith as President of the Board and Pamela Portis as Vice President for the upcoming term.
Arica Watkins-Smith, who has served on the Board since 2018 and says “It is an honor to serve as President of the Montgomery County Board of Education.”

Pamela Portis, who has been a member of the Board since 2022, says “I am humbled and excited to have the trust of my colleagues to help guide the Board’s work in this new role,”
Smith and Portis will lead their first meeting as President and Vice President on December 10, 2024.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
