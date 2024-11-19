Missing girl found safe

Montgomery Police and the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, announced today 15-year-old Madison Gray-Kemp, who had been reported missing, has been located and is safe.

Madison, a Montgomery resident, was originally listed as a runaway on November 9th and was the subject of an appeal for public assistance. Four days later, on November 13, 2024, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert to further aid in the search.

In a statement issued earlier today, investigators confirmed that Madison was found safe, and she is no longer considered missing.

