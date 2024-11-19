© 2024 WVAS
Missing girl found safe

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 19, 2024 at 11:43 AM EST

Montgomery Police and the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, announced today 15-year-old Madison Gray-Kemp, who had been reported missing, has been located and is safe.

Madison, a Montgomery resident, was originally listed as a runaway on November 9th and was the subject of an appeal for public assistance. Four days later, on November 13, 2024, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert to further aid in the search.
In a statement issued earlier today, investigators confirmed that Madison was found safe, and she is no longer considered missing.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
