WVAS Election News

2024 Montgomery County Election Center

Alabama election officials are predicting a large voter turnout on Tuesday. That's based on the number of people who've recently registered to vote. All absentee ballots returned by mail must be received no later than noon tomorrow.

For voters in Montgomery, Alabama, the Montgomery County Election Center Director Alexandria Stephens says they are ready for Election 2024.

Folks who plan to vote in person must show a valid form of ID. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

2024 Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District

Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District was redrawn this year after the Supreme Court ruled that the state had illegally diluted the influence of Black voters.

The district stretches across the lower third of the state and includes the cities of Mobile and Montgomery. Democrat Shomari Figures and Republican Caroleene Dobson are both seeking the open seat. Its voting-age population is 49% Black, up from 30% from when the district was reliably Republican.

The current representative, Barry Moore, opted to run in the neighboring 1st District where he beat incumbent Jerry Carl in the primary. The other five incumbent representatives are running for reelection in their current seats.

2024 ASU NAACP March

Alabama State University’s NAACP Chapter is hosting its ASU March to the Polls on November 5, 2024.

The march will start at the Levi Watkins Learning Center Parking Lot and will end at the ASU Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

The "Your Voter Matters" march will start at 11 a.m. Later on November 5th, ASU will host an election watch party starting at 7 p.m.

It will be held at the John G. Hardy Student Center/Amphitheater