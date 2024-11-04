Local news update

Women Earn Less

In local news, a concerning statistic: only 52% of prime-age women in Alabama are currently in the workforce, far below the national average of 75.1%.

Additionally, Alabama faces a significant gender-wage gap, with women earning an average of $873 per week compared to men’s $1,084.

Extra Mile Day

November 1st is officially “Extra Mile Day” in Montgomery, recognizing volunteers who make a difference in our city.

Over 500 mayors nationwide are participating in this celebration!

Cleveland and Kershaw YMCA

The Greater Montgomery YMCA is tackling food insecurity with a Thanksgiving inspired food drive. Jonathan Williams, the community outreach coordinator, emphasizes the impact of your donations. Needed items include canned corn, green beans, and other holiday essentials.

The drive runs until November 22nd.