© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Live Streaming is back up!

Local news update

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 4, 2024 at 3:33 PM EST

Women Earn Less

In local news, a concerning statistic: only 52% of prime-age women in Alabama are currently in the workforce, far below the national average of 75.1%.
Additionally, Alabama faces a significant gender-wage gap, with women earning an average of $873 per week compared to men’s $1,084.

Extra Mile Day

November 1st is officially “Extra Mile Day” in Montgomery, recognizing volunteers who make a difference in our city.

Over 500 mayors nationwide are participating in this celebration!

Cleveland and Kershaw YMCA

The Greater Montgomery YMCA is tackling food insecurity with a Thanksgiving inspired food drive. Jonathan Williams, the community outreach coordinator, emphasizes the impact of your donations. Needed items include canned corn, green beans, and other holiday essentials.
The drive runs until November 22nd.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan