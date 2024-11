A judge is declaring a mistrial in the killing of Lowndes County Sheriff "Big John" Williams.

The jury in the capital murder trial was unable to reach a verdict.

A new trial will be held in Macon County where the case was moved due to its proximity to the crime scene.

William Chase Johnson is charged in the shooting death of Sheriff Williams in 2019.

He pleaded not guilty due to mental disease or defect. The new trial date has not been announced.