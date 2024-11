U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries spent the day Thursday in Montgomery campaigning for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District candidate, Shomari Figures.

Jeffries spoke at Heritage Barber Shop along with Shomari Figures, Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell, and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

Jefferies explain the role of politics to the standing room only crowd.

Figures faces Montgomery attorney Caroleene Dobson, the Republican nominee, in Tuesday’s election.