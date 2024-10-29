WVAS Crime Report

300 Month Prison Sentence

Acting United States Attorney Kevin Davidson announced the sentencing of a Chilton County, Alabama man for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On October 23rd a federal judge ordered 57-year-old Alvin Lee McCary, serve 300 months in prison. A jury found McCary guilty of illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court records McCary got into an argument with an individual at a home in Clanton, Alabama. The argument escalated and according to witnesses McCary shot the victim and then fled.

During the investigation, authorities found a shotgun and ammunition at the bottom of a well near McCary’s property. He has previous felony convictions and is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program involving various law enforcement agencies and the communities to reduce crime.

Law enforcement included, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday Morning Fatal Shooting

WSFA is reporting two men are dead following a Friday morning shooting in Montgomery.

Montgomery Police report the shooting took place around 1:57 a.m. in the 500 block of North Eastern Boulevard.

That’s where first responders discovered two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police report both men were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Officials say this shooting appears to be an isolated incident because the men knew each other.

Pastor in Custody

A former Morgan County pastor is looking at punishment for sex crimes.

Danny Pitts was found guilty of sodomy charges over illegal sexual encounters with a teenager during a trial this week.

He once served as pastor of Grace Point Church.

WHNT reports Pitts is also facing similar charges in Tennessee.

Night Club Shooting Suspect

Another person is guilty in a Dothan nightclub shooting.

A jury found a man guilty of killing 51-year-old Roger Felder at the Pearl Lounge and Grill in March of 2023.

Investigators say Felder was shot after trying to stop a fight inside the bar.

Two other suspects in the case testified against him.

