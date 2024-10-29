© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Live Streaming is back up!

Alabama Soldiers deployed

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 29, 2024 at 11:43 AM EDT

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced Alabama is deploying an additional 125 soldiers to the Southern Border.

Governor Ivey said in part,“These 125 Alabama soldiers will support Customs and Border Protection operations, and I thank them, as well as their families, for their tremendous service to our country.”

The 125 soldiers are out of the 152nd Military Police Company headquartered in Hartselle, Alabama.

Their mission will last about 400 days.

Currently at the Southern Border, Alabama has 269 soldiers from the Mobile and Tallassee. These two companies will begin the process of returning from the mission in phases.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan