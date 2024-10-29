Alabama Soldiers deployed

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced Alabama is deploying an additional 125 soldiers to the Southern Border.

Governor Ivey said in part,“These 125 Alabama soldiers will support Customs and Border Protection operations, and I thank them, as well as their families, for their tremendous service to our country.”

The 125 soldiers are out of the 152nd Military Police Company headquartered in Hartselle, Alabama.

Their mission will last about 400 days.

Currently at the Southern Border, Alabama has 269 soldiers from the Mobile and Tallassee. These two companies will begin the process of returning from the mission in phases.

