Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.