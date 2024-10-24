© 2024 WVAS
ASU mourns loss of Gerald Cobb

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 24, 2024 at 11:59 AM EDT

Statement from ASU President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.:

Greetings Hornet Nation:

It is with deep sadness that I share with you the passing of longtime Alabama State University employee, Gerald Cobb.

At the time of his passing, Gerald served as the director of Graphic Services. His work touched nearly every aspect of the University, as he provided printing services for the entire campus. He also was well known to the ASU student body, particularly those who worked as interns within his department.

Gerald was a much-loved part of the Hornet Nation family. His comedic flair was legendary, and his love for ASU was undeniable.

Gerald also was a member of one of ASU’s legacy families. His father, Larry Cobb, Sr., served the University with distinction for decades before his retirement. Other family members, including his brother, Larry, have also been a part of ASU’s staff for many years.

I ask that you keep his family, friends and co-workers in your prayers.

Gerald will be greatly missed by all of us.

President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
