WVAS Crime Report Oct. 22

Disturbing Homicide Case

In a shocking development out of Escambia County, a woman is in custody following a chilling investigation. Authorities have arrested 36-year-old Tara Alexis Sykes for allegedly convincing a 10-year-old child to kill a 2-month-old baby.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office described the incident as a “disturbing attempted homicide.”

The infant was seriously injured after being dropped on the kitchen floor by the older child, who was reportedly communicating with Sykes through the online game Roblox.

Sykes is now facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated child abuse.

The investigation is ongoing.

Infant Deaths in Alabama

Turning to a concerning trend, Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths have reached alarming numbers in Alabama.

The DCH Health System reported over 100 cases in 2022, making it the third-highest in the nation.

Most of these tragic incidents are linked to unsafe sleeping practices. Parents are urged to prioritize safe sleeping environments for their infants.



Industrial Accident in Decatur

In Decatur, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a fatal industrial accident.

A man died Saturday night at the Dutch Quality House on Plugs Drive and was subsequently taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

Details about the accident are still under investigation.

Shooting Investigation in Montgomery

Finally, Montgomery police are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile that occurred Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place in the 100 block of Amanda Loop, and thankfully, the boy is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.